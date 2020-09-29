Fantastic Beasts actor Eddie Redmayne has faced a backlash on social media for criticising the ‘absolutely disgusting’ abuse JK Rowling faced online after she made comments about transgender rights.

While Redmayne admits he doesn’t agree with Rowling, he was shocked at the abuse she was receiving.

He told the Daily Mail: “Similarly, there continues to be a hideous torrent of abuse towards trans people online and out in the world that is devastating.”

Social media users have now taken aim at Redmayne, who is filming the third Fantastic Beasts film with Rowling, over his comments.

One wrote: “Having realised belatedly that JK Rowling can't be cancelled, Eddie Redmayne now condemns the online vitriol that he himself publicly fuelled. What a guy.”

While another added: “Eddie Redmayne: I disagree with JK's comments about trans people *Fantastic Beasts 3 resumes filming* Eddie Redmayne: But you know I personally support her and people should stop being mean to her Nice to know you'll take whatever position advances your career you fu***** toilet.”

A further user said: "I hope someone sits Eddie Redmayne down in the next few hours & explains that he can't help himself with an apology (for saying the abuse of JKR is wrong). He dipped a toe into the waters of reasonable discourse & now he's forever tainted. They won't forgive him."

And another wrote: “Dang Eddie Redmayne, if you're going abandon your principles to throw minorities under the bus for your career, can you at least have picked a better movie franchise for it?”

Rowling has been criticised for her comments on transgender rights - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)

Though many people were blasting Redmayne, some came to his defence.

One said: "Eddie Redmayne literally said he disagrees with JK Rowling's views. He also said he doesn't agree with the harassment JK Rowling is receiving, which people are taking out of context to mean he's now transphobic. He also said that the harassment trans people get is horrific."

Rowling sparked transphobia allegations back in June when she responded to a headline which read: “Creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate”.

She wrote in response: "‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

Redmayne came out against Rowling at the time and stood in support with the trans community, as did Harry Potter actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Recently Potter actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid, defended Rowling and said: “I don’t think what she said was offensive really. I don’t know why but there’s a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended."