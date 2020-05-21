EastEnders actor Tony Clay thanks NHS after his dad returns home following nine-week coronavirus battle in hospital

Clay's father had been in hospital with coronavirus - (Copyright EMPICS Entertainment)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
15:15pm, Thu 21 May 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

EastEnders actor Tony Clay has paid tribute to the NHS after his father returned home following a nine-week battle with coronavirus.

Clay, who plays Callum Highway in the BBC One soap, tweeted: "After 4 weeks on a ventilator in intensive care, a tracheostomy & a 9 week stay in 3 different hospitals, today my Dad is finally home!! THANK YOU NHS!!!

"You are true angels & I love you all. So much love to anyone going through this right now. There is hope!"

His co-stars in the soap replied to the tweet, celebrating the news with their friend.

Shona McGarty, who plays Whitney Dean, wrote: "Awwww Tony I’m so happy that’s fantastic news! X sending you a massive virtual hug, and so much love to the family xxxx."

Former colleague Tamzin Outhwaite, who played Mel Owen, added: "Tony you gorgeous man, that is wonderful news... your tweet made me cry. Wish I could give you a massive hug. Sending you and the whole family so much love."

And Milly Zero, who plays Dotty Cotton, said: “The best news, X.”

Clay and his co-stars could be back filming the soap as soon as next month if lockdown restrictions are eased further.

Sign up to our newsletter