EastEnders actor Tony Clay thanks NHS after his dad returns home following nine-week coronavirus battle in hospital
EastEnders actor Tony Clay has paid tribute to the NHS after his father returned home following a nine-week battle with coronavirus.
Clay, who plays Callum Highway in the BBC One soap, tweeted: "After 4 weeks on a ventilator in intensive care, a tracheostomy & a 9 week stay in 3 different hospitals, today my Dad is finally home!! THANK YOU NHS!!!
"You are true angels & I love you all. So much love to anyone going through this right now. There is hope!"
His co-stars in the soap replied to the tweet, celebrating the news with their friend.
Shona McGarty, who plays Whitney Dean, wrote: "Awwww Tony I’m so happy that’s fantastic news! X sending you a massive virtual hug, and so much love to the family xxxx."
Former colleague Tamzin Outhwaite, who played Mel Owen, added: "Tony you gorgeous man, that is wonderful news... your tweet made me cry. Wish I could give you a massive hug. Sending you and the whole family so much love."
And Milly Zero, who plays Dotty Cotton, said: “The best news, X.”
Clay and his co-stars could be back filming the soap as soon as next month if lockdown restrictions are eased further.