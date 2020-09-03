Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reveals he tested positive for coronavirus

Hollywood actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has revealed he tested positive for coronavirus.

The wrestler-turned-actor also confirmed in a video to his social media followers that his wife Lauren Hashian and two young children Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, also contracted the virus.

And while he insisted his daughters only showed mild symptoms for COVID-19, he stressed that he and his wife had ‘a rough go’ when trying to overcome it .

Speaking in an Instagram video, he said: "I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we’ve ever had to endure as a family.

"I’ve gone through some doozies in the past, I’ve got my ass kicked with some challenges in the past but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.

"The reason I feel that way is because my number one priority is to always protect my family, my children and my loved ones.

"I wish it was only me who tested positive, so this one was a real kick in the guts."

He went on to provide fans with the good news that all four of them are now healthy again and are no longer carrying the virus.

Johnson also revealed the close friends he and his family contracted the virus from were ‘devastated’ that they had passed it on.

The Rock is not the first major Hollywood celebrity to have contracted coronavirus as at the beginning of the pandemic Forrest Gump and Philadelphia star Tom Hanks and his wife both tested positive for COVID-19.