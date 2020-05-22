Drake apologises after calling Kylie Jenner a 'side piece’ in leaked song
Drake has apologised after a song of his was leaked with an offending lyric about Kylie Jenner.
The unreleased track by Drake features fellow rapper Future and was leaked by record producers Night Owl Sounds on an Instagram Live.
The song sees Future rap: “Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real s**t, Kylie Jenner is a side-piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf***ng Kylies."
Drake wrote on Instagram: “A song that Mark [producer and DJ at Night Owl Sounds] ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn’t have been played.
“It’s a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the drake/future catalogue. Last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start the day.”
Drake then later refers to Jenner’s sister Kendall and model Gigi Hadid.
“Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they in vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f**in’ Gigis.”