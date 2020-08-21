RuPaul Drag Race icon Chi Chi DeVayne has died at the age of 34.

She was best known for her appearances on season eight of the show and a later All Stars version.

Her death comes after the star has been in and out of hospital with suspected kidney failure and pnemonia.

Her family confirmed the news, saying: "It is with tremendous sorrow that my family and I announce the passing of my beloved son, Zavion Michael Davenport, the world renowned Chi Chi DeVayne.

"Out of respect for the immediate family, please await additional information and directives regarding the final arrangements, memorials, and the method to remit condolences and expressions of kindness.

"His final words to his family and fans, ‘Never Give Up!’’

Tributes for the star have poured in, including from RuPaul who said he is ‘heartbroken’.

Vixen, who starred on RuPaul two years after Chi Chi, also shared a tribute: "When I first saw Chichi on tv it made me believe that one day I could be there too. I first met her as a fan and I burst into tears. She hugged me, then we smoked!

“We’ve traveled together a lot since then. it’s an honour to call her sister. Zavion will forever be missed.”

And another RuPaul contestant Cheryl Hole wrote: “Chi Chi Devayne was such a light during her season and beyond. She always showed how being humble, honest and your true authentic self will get you far!

”She was a TRUE STAR and her legacy will live on forever #RIPChiChiDevayne"