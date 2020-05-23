David and Victoria Beckham stock up on McDonald's Big Mac Special Sauce from eBay during lockdown
David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly been forking out on McDonald’s Big Mac Special Sauce during the coronavirus lockdown.
The fast-food chain’s restaurants have been closed across the UK since Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the closure of non-essential stores in the UK back in March.
As a result, the Beckhams are said to have turned to consumer sales website eBay to purchase the Big Mac sauce, which was released by McDonald’s earlier this year.
A source exclusively told The Sun: "Everyone has been missing their special thing during lockdown and clearly this is one of the Beckhams’.
"The family are big fans. They’ve got in quite a lot to keep them going for a while. It shows they’re a down-to-earth family despite their lavish lifestyle."
McDonald’s announced earlier this week that 39 drive-thrus in the south-east of England and Dublin were re-opening from Wednesday as the company begins to ease out of lockdown.