An array of celebrities have been signed up to take part in a new BBC home-schooling initiative during the Covid-19 crisis.

Legendary broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, EastEnders actor Danny Dyer and Dr Who star Jodie Whittaker are among those taking part.

Former shadow chancellor and Strictly Come Dancing star Ed Balls has been recruited to deliver a maths class for 11 to 14-year-olds, Sir David will look at geography topics such as oceans and mapping the world, while Dyer, who is a direct descendant of King Edward III, will provide a history class for five to seven-year-olds on Henry VIII, the BBC said.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will be teaching virtual Spanish lessons and Brit award winner Mabel will be taking charge of some music classes.

Sir David Attenborough will be teaching children on the BBC (PA Images)

The idea comes as schools across the country remain closed on what would have been the first day back following the Easter break.

To help parents who are home-schooling, the BBC have created 'BBC Bitesize Daily' which aims to fulfil its public duty role during the pandemic.

While the tutors' line-up is full of celebs, the content is serious as the BBC aims to deliver a comprehensive package of education alongside what schools are providing students.

Related videos

Brian Cox is also on the teaching staff, giving his expertise on science, with Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse and One Direction's Liam Payne also involved, alongside an army of full-time teachers brought in by the BBC.

The director of BBC's children's services, Alice Webb, said: “We’re proud that the BBC can bring together so many people to offer such a wide-ranging package of support to help children and parents right across the UK at such a challenging time.