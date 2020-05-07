Daniel Radcliffe is once again taking up his role as the infamous boy wizard as he and other celebrities read chapters of JK Rowling's ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone' to entertain children during lockdown.

The magic starts with a video of Radcliffe, 30, reading the opening chapter ‘the boy who lived’ posted on the online hub set up by Rowling in order to keep the magic alive and entertain children during lockdown.

Also reading chapters are footballing legend David Beckham, who dons a Gryffindor scarf while he narrates (he would NEVER be a Slytherin!)

The footballer's eight-year-old daughter Harper is a ‘Potterhead’ and huge lover of the books and now Beckham fans can get a small glimpse of how she feels having bed-time stories read to her by her dad.

Stephen Fry, whose soothing mellow tones narrated the seven audiobooks, will be making a return to Hogwarts as well as Eddie Redmayne, who starred in the prequel Fantastic Beasts films.

Other readers include Claudia Kim, who played the snake Nagini in the Fantastic Beasts films and Noma Dumezweni, who starred as Hermione Granger in the original theatre show of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child and Hollywood actress Dakota Fanning.

