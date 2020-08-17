The Crown announces Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in final series
Netflix series The Crown have announced Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final series of the show.
She will take over from series four actress Emma Corrin.
Game of Thrones actor Jonathan Pryce has already been revealed as the final Prince Philip, Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth, and Lesley Manville will portray Princess Margaret for the final two seasons.
The last two editions of the show will cover the 1990s and the early 2000s. Debicki will be involved in main storylines as the Netflix hit will look at the breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage and the princess’s death.
“Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” Debicki said.
"It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."
The actress is well known for her roles in The Night Manager, The Great Gatsby and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.