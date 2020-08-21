The Crown announces release date and new trailer for hotly-anticipated season four
Hit Netflix show The Crown has announced the release date of season four and a new trailer.
The new season starts on November 15 and the trailer features two main themes of the upcoming series: Charles and Diana and Margaret Thatcher.
This will be the last series with the current cast. Seasons five and six will see Imelda Staunton take over the role of the Queen, Jonathan Pryce will star as Prince Philip and Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana.
Season six will be the last, covering events up until the early 2000’s, meaning Prince Harry and Meghan’s romance will not be covered.