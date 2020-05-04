Country singer Cady Groves has died at the age of 30.

Her brother, Cody, confirmed the news on social media, saying she had died on Saturday.

He tweeted: "@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated.

"Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey."

He was referring to Cady's late brothers, Casey and Kelly, who died in 2007 and 2014 respectively.

He later released a statement on Twitter saying Groves died of natural causes.

"I hate that I even have to do this, but apparently the world and internet is a cluster of twisted misinformation.

"In my original post I had stated we had no information to try and prevent that, but to expel rumours I will provide an update. The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm. Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes.

"She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced. Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here."