Matt Lucas' spoof 'Boris' video message has gone viral(PA)
By Dylan Terry
11:38am, Mon 11 May 2020
Comedian Matt Lucas has provided a rare moment of coronavirus humour, by mocking Boris Johnson's message to the nation.

The clip, which has gone viral, sees Lucas making the most of the confusion that has been felt since the Prime Minister's address.

But not everyone was amused. One visitor slammed the comedian saying it was ‘not really the time for taking the p**s’.

Lucas then replied: "I know 7 people who have died, Andy. When the message from our PM is clear and effective, satirists like me will be out of a job. I'll be happy when that happens.”

