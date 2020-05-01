American news anchor Anderson Cooper has revealed live on air the birth of his son, Wyatt, via surrogate.

An emotional Cooper, 52, told CNN viewers: “I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father.”

Smiling he added: “I've never actually said that out loud and it still kind of astonishes me. I'm a dad. I have a son and I want you to meet him.

“This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old,” Cooper continued. “He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was.”

The CNN host also shared a post on Instagram alongside a number of heartwarming pictures including one of him bottle feeding his son.

He said: “As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth.”

Related videos

The new father added that his son's middle name also had family connections.

“My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my Mom and Dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me.

“He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy."

He said the baby was doing well, and extended his gratitude to the surrogate who carried the child, her family, and all the doctors and nurses who assisted in the delivery.

Cooper shows his natural paternal instincts (Instagram: @AndersonCooper)

“Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him,” he added.

"It is an extraordinary blessing - what she, and all surrogates give to families who can't have children.

“My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me.”

Cooper did, however, express his sadness that his parents had not been able to share his joy.

"I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him.

“I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.”