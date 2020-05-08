Christine Lampard has told how she and husband Frank rushed their daughter Patricia to A&E with a high temperature.

After calling their GP, the couple were told to take the one year-old straight to hospital.

Lampard said on Loose Women: "Our little one, this will echo with many parents I'm sure, woke up with a really high temperature. Of course, your mind goes to really dark places about what this could be.

"We were told by our GP to go straight to A&E. It was the words I did not want to hear that day. I just assumed she'd be given an antibiotic or whatever and she'd be fine.

"Being told you have to do to hospital by a doctor is always really troubling. We went anyway and typically only one parent can go in now because of the virus.

"Frank went home, I went in with her and suddenly felt really alone. I was like ‘Oh my gosh this is dreadful’.

"Of course the doctors and nurses, as we all know, of the NHS - Chelsea and Westminster hospital it was - were fantastic.

Related videos

"She had a rash and all of the bits that were very scary. It all turned out to be fine and she's great. The outcome of what I'm trying to say is, people are feeling anxious about that right now.