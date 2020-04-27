Lip Sync host Chrissy Teigen has hit back at trolls who called her body ‘square’ after she uploaded a swimsuit video.

Teigen, who is in isolation with her husband and singer John Legend and their two children, responded to a fan on Twitter who was defending her.

The 34 year-old wrote: “Everyone [is] used to...surgically enhanced curves. I've been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it's paid off nicely in many ways.”

She uploaded video of her in the one-piece and made a joke about ‘thirst traps’ to her Instagram story.

She later clapped back at fans once again as she tweeted: “Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an ass. Ooooo you guys would be p***ed then too! I'm happy, John's happy, we all happy and doing a-okay!”

The Good Place actress and activist Jameela Jamil came to Teigen's defence, she wrote: "I loved the video. Didn’t see a shape. Just saw fire.”