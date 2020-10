Chrissy Teigen has revealed the devastating news that she and husband John Legend have lost their son following a miscarriage.

The 34-year-old mother of two confirmed the news via an Instagram post in the early hours of Thursday morning, just 11 days after it was publicly announced they were having a baby boy.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," Teigen told her followers alongside a number of heartbreaking photos documenting the moments after they lost their child, who they had named Jack.

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.

"Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Teigen and Legend already have two children - Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

And popstar Legend posted his own message on Twitter after the news, saying: "We love you, Jack."

Teigen later added: "Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real."

This was the first child Teigen had conceived naturally as Luna and Miles were both a result of IVF treatments.