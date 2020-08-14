Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have announced they are expecting their third child

Teigen and Legend announced the news in a music video
By Sarah Rendell
17:04pm, Fri 14 Aug 2020
Hollywood couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have announced they are expecting their third child in a music video.

The video was for Legend’s new single Wild and sees their other two children Luna, four, and Miles, two, running around on a beach with their parents.

The couple then have a tender moment, where Legend hugs his wife while she cradles her bump.

Teigen has since posted a video to social media displaying her bump and saying: “Look at this third baby s**t. Oh my god.”

Teigen and Legend met on the set of his music video for the song Stereo in 2006. They announced they were engaged in 2010 and married in 2013.

