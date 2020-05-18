Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested after 4am 'row' with model at his London apartment
7:34am, Mon 18 May 2020
Chelsea footballer Callum Hudson-Odoi has been arrested after an alleged row with a model at his west London apartment.
Police and ambulance were called to the 19-year-old's address by the woman in the early hours of Sunday morning after she is said to have felt unwell.
Hudson-Odoi, who in April became one of the first Premier League players to test positive for Covid-19, was arrested and taken into police custody while the woman was taken to hospital.
Chelsea have refused to comment but a spokesperson for the Met Police said: “Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 03:53hrs on Sunday 17 May to a report of an unwell woman.”