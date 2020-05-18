Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested after 4am 'row' with model at his London apartment

The 19-year-old was arrested early on Sunday morning (PA Images)
By Georgie Heath
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @GeorgieHeath27
7:34am, Mon 18 May 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Chelsea footballer Callum Hudson-Odoi has been arrested after an alleged row with a model at his west London apartment.

Hudson-Odoi has been training at home during lockdown (Instagram: @calteck10)

Police and ambulance were called to the 19-year-old's address by the woman in the early hours of Sunday morning after she is said to have felt unwell.

Hudson-Odoi, who in April became one of the first Premier League players to test positive for Covid-19, was arrested and taken into police custody while the woman was taken to hospital.

Chelsea have refused to comment but a spokesperson for the Met Police said: “Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 03:53hrs on Sunday 17 May to a report of an unwell woman.”

Sign up to our newsletter