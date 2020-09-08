Charlotte Crosby set to return to Geordie Shore four years after quitting show
15:40pm, Tue 08 Sep 2020
Charlotte Crosby is set to return to Geordie Shore four years after quitting the show.
The 29 year-old left after her boyfriend at the time Gaz Beadle cheated on her, but the popular reality show have revealed she will return in a special new series.
She will be joined by other original cast members including Beadle, Marnie Simpson, Holly Hagan, Sophie Kasaei, Aaron Chalmers, Chloe Ferry, Nathan Henry, Abbie Holborn and James Tindale.
Each week a different Geordie Shore star will be the focus and the show will look at what has changed in their lives in the past ten years including the highs and lows.
‘Geordie Shore: Their Story’ is set to begin on September 22nd at 10pm on MTV.