Hollywood actress Sienna Miller has revealed an extraordinary gesture made by her 21 Bridges co-star Chadwick Boseman, who died last month at the age of 43 from cancer.

In an interview with Empire, she tells how Boseman, best known for playing Black Panther in the hit Marvel superhero franchise, gave up some of his earnings to boost the amount she was paid.

She said: “I didn't know whether or not to tell this story, and I haven't yet. But I am going to tell it, because I think it's a testament to who he was.

"This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn't get to. And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I'm compensated in the right way’.

"And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid.”

She added it was 'the most astounding thing that I've experienced’.

“That kind of thing just doesn't happen. He said, ‘You're getting paid what you deserve, and what you're worth.’ It's just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully," Miller said.

Boseman not only starred in the 2019 film, he produced it, and was instrumental in casting Miller.