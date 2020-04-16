Rapper Cardi B has told senator Bernie Sanders she does not feel safe going outside.

The pair were speaking on Instagram live when Cardi also endorsed Joe Biden to become the next president.

"The thing is that people are still dying and catching coronavirus, and as much as I want to go outside - cause I want to be outside for the summertime ... I just don't feel like it's safe to go outside," the 'I Like It' hitmaker said.

She asked Sanders when America would return to normal, to which the politician replied: "Nobody knows, exactly, and it will probably be at different times and different places in the country, and it will not be all at once.

"Nobody's going to turn on a switch and America returns to where it was."

Bernie Sanders has dropped out of the Democratic nomination race (PA Images)

The Grammy winner also had a 'pop' at Donald Trump.

Related videos

"When this coronavirus news was hitting and everything, he just kept blaming that this was a move of the Democrats to make him look bad - honey, you don't need the Democrats to make you look bad - you make your own self look bad!"

And Sanders added about Trump: "What we're trying to do now in Congress is go around Trump, make sure that our doctors and nurses have the equipment that they need, that we produce the kind of testing kits that we need so anybody in America can get the kind of tests they need when they need it."

Sanders recently dropped out of the Democrat nomination race due to disappointing mid-term numbers.

This means Biden is the most likely candidate to run against Trump in the November Presidential election.