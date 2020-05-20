Calvin Harris reveals he ’died’ in 2014 and ER doctors had to restart his heart
Award-winning DJ Calvin Harris has told how he ’died’ in 2014 before doctors brought him back to life.
He revealed the news on his Twitter, saying: “Interesting year for me 2014, started with me knocking myself off number 1 in the UK and ended with my heart getting restarted in the ER.”
That year his album, Motion, debuted at number two in the UK and at number five in the US.
In November of 2014, he pulled out of multiple gigs, including MTV’s European Music Awards only 24 hours before he was set to go onstage.
At the time he tweeted: “No EMAs for me this weekend. Got some heart problems. Heading home to see if it can be fixed x.”
He was then diagnosed with arrhythmia, a condition that affects the rate or rhythm of the heartbeat.
In 2018, he revealed his condition was one of the reasons he stopped drinking alcohol.
Replying to a fan on Twitter at the time, he wrote: "Haven’t drank in 4 years big man. Aye things are a bit less fun but haven’t had an arrhythmia since 2014”.
He added: “Wouldn't dream of encouraging anyone to drink two bottles a night…got me in a right old state.”