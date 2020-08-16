Brooklyn Beckham ‘in talks with BBC’ to be on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing
The BBC are reportedly in talks with Brooklyn Beckham to star in reality show Strictly Come Dancing.
And while the channel are said to have contacted the 21 year-old two weeks ago, they are not the only ones attempting to bag the star with I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here also approaching him.
“Brooklyn would be a dream signing for Strictly. He is being written about absolutely everywhere,” a source told Mail Online.
“He has a huge social media following and would raise the profile of the show, not just in the UK, but also in America where he has a lot of fans.”
Beckham has hit headlines recently as he proposed to his model girlfriend Nicola Peltz last month.
And despite Strictly upping their highest fee to £60,000 this year, they have struggled to attract high profile celebrities.
It has been reported former EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite has signed, but singer Jessie J and actress Michelle Keegan have turned down their offers.
The coronavirus has also caused havoc on the series as it has been pushed back from August to October.
When it does return the show will be without a crowd for the first time in its history.