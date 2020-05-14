Broadway actor Nick Cordero has woken from a coma after having his right leg amputated following complications from coronavirus.

He was originally diagnosed with pneumonia but later tested positive for the virus at the end of March.

The 41 year-old's wife Amanda Kloots confirmed the news on social media, she said: "Dada is awake, he is awake guys. I asked the doctor today, 'Can we say he's awake?'

"He is awake. It's just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes, closing his eyes, takes out, like, all of his energy."

She also shared a message from actor Sylvester Stallone and captioned it: "Code Rocky!!!! Nick will not believe this! Thank you."

Code Rocky is used by some medical professionals when a patient is recovering from the virus.

Related videos

Cordero is a Tony-nominated actor and he recently moved to California to star in the Rock of Ages.

While he was in intensive care, a drop in his blood pressure led him to be put on life support. He went on to have surgery after issues with the flow of blood to his foot but had to have his leg amputated after complications led to internal bleeding.

A Go Fund Me page has raised half a million dollars for Cordero's medical care.

Sign up to our newsletter Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter. Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter. Submitting...

Kloots said of the donations: "Because of all your help Nick will be able to receive the best rehab and coolest prosthetic for his leg!

"I cannot believe how many people have donated to us in a time where we are all suffering."