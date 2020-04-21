Boyzone member Shane Lynch has moved out the family home he shared with his wife Sheena White after lockdown rows.

Lynch married White in 2007 and they have two daughters, 11 year-old Billie and seven year-old Marley.

He told Paul Danan's Morning After podcast: "We have had difficult times and are going through difficult times right now in this isolation thing.

"I'm not even in my family home right now because me and her were at each other's throats. It wasn't a good time or a good space."

The pop star, 43, said due to his career this is the first time he has spent three months at home. He added: "You find out things about relationships and it can be very difficult. It can be a struggle."

Sheena is isolating with her the couple's two daughters Billie, left, and Marley, right (Instagram: Sheena White)

He also said he hopes he and his wife will be able to work things out.

"I'm praying every day me and my wife sort out our things and I get back to my kids.

"I pray the longer me and my wife are apart at this moment, during these difficult times, it builds a strongness so when we get back together life will continue to be amazing in the next 15, 20, 30 years.