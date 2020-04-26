Blake Lively has shared a hilarious photo of her husband and Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Reynolds with a tiny ponytail.

The American actress posted the picture to her 26.8 million followers as many in lockdown are having to experiment with their own hair care as hairdressers remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote: “I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity.”

Blake Lively posted this on her Instagram on Saturday (Instagram: Blake Lively)

The celebrity couple donated $400,000 to be split between four New York hospitals to help the fight against the virus.

They have also divided a $1 million donation between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.