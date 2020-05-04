Twilight fans have be sent into a frenzy after Stephenie Meyer, author of the best-selling four-book saga, announced that she will be publishing the much-anticipated book ‘Midnight Sun’ having abandoned the project 12 years ago following a leak.

The book is a retelling of the epic love story from the perspective of vampire Edward Cullen as he pursues the human protagonist Bella Swan.

Meyer, 46, had been teasing a monumental announcement since posting a countdown timer on her website last week which immediately caused the site to crash as her army of ‘Twi-hards’ attempted to find out more.

In a pre-recorded video aired on Good Morning America, the US author said: "I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on 4 August.

“It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so so long it didn’t seem right to make you wait any more."

The release of the book is somewhat surprising after Meyer vowed in 2013 never to write about the franchise again after a number of chapters leaked online in 2008.

