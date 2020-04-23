The BBC's Big Night In airs this evening in what is set to be a comical, light-hearted fundraiser for coronavirus relief around the country.

While one of the organisers, Sir Lenny Henry, has said the show will raise money, he emphasised the programme is more about cheering up the nation while in the grips of lockdown.

Children in Need and Comic Relief have teamed up to put the three-hour special together and it will all kick off on BBC One at 7pm.

Here's all you need to know about the star-studded event.

Presenters

Baker will be presenting on the Big Night In (PA Images)

The Beeb has pulled in some of its biggest presenting stars to run the show.

Countryfile's Matt Baker, Children in Need regular Davina McCall, Top Gear's Paddy McGuinness, Strictly's It Takes Two host Zoe Ball and Sir Henry are all on the bill

Related videos

Comedy skits

Lucas and Walliams will reprise their Little Britain roles this evening (PA Images)

Comedian Peter Kay will make his first TV appearance in two years on the show. He is recreating his famous (Is this the way to) Amarillo video with hundreds of viewers sending in their rendition of the Tony Christie classic to appear alongside Kay.

While Matt Lucas and David Walliams will be reprising their roles in Little Britain for the first TV edition of the show in 12 years.

Dawn French is also dusting off an old character as she appears in a short clip as the Vicar of Dibley. The show was on the BBC for four years before ending in 1998 and French has confirmed her appearance on Twitter saying 'something interesting is coming'.

Catherine Tate will also recreate one of the best charity TV moments as she plays Lauren the school girl once again. She did a skit with David Tennant in 2007, who will also be featuring with Tate tonight.

Musical guests

Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl will perform this evening (PA Images)

Gary Barlow has been confirmed to be involved with the event with Sam Smith, Celeste and Dave Grohl also taking part.