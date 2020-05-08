Great British Bake Off winner Frances Quinn has been accused of shoplifting at Waitrose.

Quinn, who won the show in 2013, was approached by in store security after staff became suspicious she had not paid for her shopping.

Police were called and the 38 year-old was interviewed, according to the The Sun.

Leicestershire police confirmed she has been banned from the shop.

A spokesperson said: “A woman had entered the shop and was detained when she tried to leave without paying for goods.

“She admitted her involvement to officers and the ­matter was dealt with by way of a community resolution.”

A community resolution doesn't give the offender a police record but they do have to admit their wrongdoing and the victim has to be satisfied with it.

