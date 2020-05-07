Brian Howe, lead singer of English rock group Bad Company, has died at the age of 66.

According to TMZ, the frontman suffered a heart attack at his Florida home and died on the way to hospital.

It was Howe's second heart attack after he had one in 2017 which left him struggling with heart disease.

He found fame in 1983 when he replaced Paul Rodgers as the lead singer of Bad Company, before leaving in 1994 to pursue a solo career.

His last single, ‘Hot Tin Roof’, was released in 2017.