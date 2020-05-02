Model April Love Geary has lashed out at protesters who descended on California's Huntington Beach in defiance of lockdown rules.

Around 3,000 took to the popular boardwalk, one of several such rallies across the States, sparking an expletive rant from the 25-year-old fiancé of singer Robin Thicke on her Instagram Story.

A protester rams home the message against lockdown (PA Images)

“I'm so embarrassed to be from Hunting Beach right now, because of all the f*****g protests going on Main Street,” she said angrily.

“Half of you old a**, privileged a** white people don't even go to the beach!”

The model was incensed by the mass protest (Instagram: @April Love Geary)

“There are black people being killed and shot for nothing,” she added and encouraged the protesters to re-direct their efforts and campaign for causes such as Black Lives Matter instead.

Related videos

The model, who boasts a mixed background of Irish, Mexican, French and Dutch, later responded to those who had accused her of ‘white privilege’ saying: "I know my father is white, I'm engaged to a white man, I know my kids are white, I know I have white family members.

“But, I don't use my white privilege to protest not being able to go to the beach."