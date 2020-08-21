Ant and Dec to host a one-off BBC Radio 2 show looking back on 30-year career

Ant and Dec will celebrate their career with a BBC Radio 2 show
By Sarah Rendell
19:59pm, Fri 21 Aug 2020
Ant and Dec will host a one-off show on BBC Radio 2 to celebrate their 30-year career which sees them return to the broadcaster for the first time in 23 years.

The pair met on BBC show Byker Grove, something they will discuss on the show as well as selecting tracks which have provided the soundtrack to their successful careers. 

The show, My Life in a Mixtape, will air on September 6.

According to Radio 2, fans will learn about the first time the pair sang together and the song they believe must be listened to twice a year.

The duo said: “Seeing as we can’t meet you all face to face in the current climate, we thought it would be a great idea to put on this event and see you all virtually.

“You’ll be able to ask us plenty of questions about being on the telly together for 30 years and we can share some of our favourite stories from the book."

