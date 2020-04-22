Ansel Elgort has raised thousands of pounds for a coronavirus fund after he posted a naked picture in the shower on social media.

On Tuesday, the Fault in our Stars actor, teased fans after he shared a picture of himself with the caption: "OnlyFans LINK IN BIO."

But instead fans were taken to a GoFundMe page set up by actor Jeffrey Wright, to help raise money for hospitals and medical centres across New York.

OnlyFans is a social media platform where adult performers can sell naked photos.

Elgort raised a tidy sum but Instagram deleted the picture on decency grounds (PA Images)

Instagram have now taken down the picture for inappropriate content, but during the hours it was up he raised £185,000.

He thanked his fans and wrote: "Hey you guys, I just wanted to say thanks so much, look how much everybody’s raised.

