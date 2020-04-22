Ansel Elgort raises £185,000 for coronavirus funds with naked shower picture
Ansel Elgort has raised thousands of pounds for a coronavirus fund after he posted a naked picture in the shower on social media.
On Tuesday, the Fault in our Stars actor, teased fans after he shared a picture of himself with the caption: "OnlyFans LINK IN BIO."
But instead fans were taken to a GoFundMe page set up by actor Jeffrey Wright, to help raise money for hospitals and medical centres across New York.
OnlyFans is a social media platform where adult performers can sell naked photos.
Instagram have now taken down the picture for inappropriate content, but during the hours it was up he raised £185,000.
He thanked his fans and wrote: "Hey you guys, I just wanted to say thanks so much, look how much everybody’s raised.
"I don’t know how much is from the post, but it seems like a lot of people have been giving in the last few hours. So thanks a lot, looks like it was worth it."