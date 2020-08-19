Angelina Jolie says she’s enjoyed the ‘chaos’ of her lockdown with six children
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has said she is enjoying her self-isolation at home with her six children, though she does admit it is ‘chaos’.
She added she has valued her time with sons Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, and Knox, 12, and daughters Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 12.
“You know, I've never been one who valued relaxation. I like chaos. I've been on high-level meetings where there's dogs and balls and kids and things. You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it,” she told E! Daily Pop.
“Well, we're all there. So all six kids, my oldest son's home from Korea — lots of popcorn and just like really every family, we're just pajamas, robes, snacks.”
And she told Extra this week her children have helped out around the house.
“They’re all together and it's a nice big bunch, so everybody's helping each other out. We're lucky."
Jolie’s latest film The One and Only Ivan is the latest addition to the streaming service Disney + and will debut on Friday.