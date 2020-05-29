American director Martin Scorsese reveals anxiety caused by lockdown
Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese has revealed he has suffered with anxiety caused by the coronavirus lockdown.
Although the 77-year-old admitted he was initially ’relieved’ by the lockdown measures as it made his workload lighter, it quickly became a difficult situation to be in.
He told BBC Two’s Lockdown Culture: "We had been working so hard on so many different projects, and things were spinning and spinning and spinning, and suddenly it was a crash, and a stop.
"At first, it was a day or so of a kind of relief. I didn't have to go anywhere or do anything. I mean, I had to do everything, but I didn't have to do it then.
"It was a kind of relief. And then the anxiety set in."
The show’s host Mary Beard shared a clip of the Scorsese before adding: "Ultimately I found I was… you're with yourself, and time takes on another aspect.
"Experiencing that time, meaning, whereas before I thought, you're sitting there doing nothing. But, no, you're existing - that's one thing.
"I have been in this room, basically, with no end in sight - still in a sense with no end in sight, for me anyway, [and] a sense of relief settled in and a real sense of freedom. Because you can't do anything else."