Amanda Holden says she feared Simon Cowell was going to die after bike accident
Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden says she feared Simon Cowell was going to die after a horrific bike accident.
Cowell broke his back falling off an electric bike at his California home last month and is unlikely to be fit enough to feature in the BGT final next month.
“I honestly panicked it could be fatal. It was gut-wrenching. I got a text in the night. I couldn’t sleep after," Holden told The Sun.
“I felt physically sick as I didn’t know how bad it was. I didn’t know what was going on.
“I wanted him to be alive, but I also wanted him to be able to walk as he’s such a good friend.”
Cowell had surgery where rods were put in his back.
Holden added he is doing really well.
“Gorgeous Lauren [Silverman, Cowell’s partner] is keeping his spirits up. She's been doing the round-the-clock care.
"She’s been cooking him turkey shepherd pies - I've no idea what these are called, I think officially it's a Gobbler's pie?!
"And I know one of our producers spoke to him earlier this week and says he sounds amazing, really well."