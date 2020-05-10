Actor Alec Baldwin has performed his impersonation of President Donald Trump ‘one last time’ from his home for Saturday Night Live.

The 62 year-old was in a sketch at a ‘virtual graduation’ for the ‘class of COVID-19’, with Trump presenting students with their degrees because Barack and Michelle Obama both could not attend.

Baldwin went on to address the students as Trump over a Zoom call, offering them some words of inspiration.

He said: "Congratulations to the class of COVID-19. But today's not about me, it's about you. Although I should spend a little time on me first because I've been treated very poorly, even worse than they treated Lincoln.

"I'm going to make sure colleges are open in the fall. Online college is a scam, and I should know, my online college was ranked No. 1 craziest scam by US News every year it was open.

"Surround yourself with the worst people you can find so that way you'll always shine. If you don't understand something, just call it stupid ... and live everyday like it's your last because we're going to let this virus run wild.

“Reach for the stars because if you're a star, they'll let you do it.”

Mid-way through the segment, Baldwin also played up to Trump's comments about ingesting disinfectant by drinking bleach after appearing to display symptoms for coronavirus.