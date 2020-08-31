Global superstar Adele has been accused of ‘cultural appropriation’ after she uploaded a photo of herself with bantu knots in her hair to commemorate the weekend Notting Hill Carnival should have taken place.

Adele captioned the post 'Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London’ and multiple fans criticised the star’s post as bantu knots are a traditional African hairstyle.

“Unfollowing tonight. Please note that I’m from London. While it may appear cute to some, to show this type of appreciation, it’s not,” one fan wrote.

"Many Black and Latina ladies have been denied/fired from jobs and young children sent home from school with hairstyles like this. This has happened in the UK, the US and other countries abroad. I’m not a fan."

While another commented: "No sis.... we love you but don’t appropriate people’s culture."

And another user wrote: "Black hairstyles are not for white people to steal during festival season or ever!"

Though the singer was hit with a lot of criticism, some fans came to her defence and said it was 'appreciation’.

One said: "If you see this Adele, just know that not a single Jamaican or any other TRUE Caribbean is offended. Especially not during a carnival. Live your best life beauty! TUN UP! And Big up yuhself yes!!!"

While another wrote: "Some of you need to learn the difference between cultural appreciation and cultural appropriation. We honestly have bigger fish to fry as a community."

Notting Hill Carnival would have taken place this weekend but due to the pandemic celebrations have been taken online.

The event dates back to the 1960s and it celebrates Caribbean culture.