Actress Lily Collins announces engagement to director Charlie McDowell
Love, Rosie actress Lily Collins has announced her engagement to boyfriend and The One I Love director Charlie McDowell after a year of dating.
Collins, who is the daughter of Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman, shared the news on Instagram.
Alongside shots from the proposal, she wrote the caption: "I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together…”
Collins’ friends congratulated her on her happy news.
High School Musical actress Ashley Tisdale wrote: “Congrats!!!!”
Singer Ciara said: "Soooo happy for you! Love you Li Li boo! What a special day"
And actor Douglas Booth wrote: “Congratulations” and added a celebration emoji.
Collins, who has also starred in BBC’s Les Miserables series and Mirror Mirror, has recently been documenting her and McDowell’s road trip on social media.
In July they celebrated McDowell’s birthday with a California camping trip and Collins captioned a post to commemorate the day: "Today it’s your birthday and yet I feel like I’m the lucky one. You’re a true gift of a human @charliemcdowell. An incredible boyfriend and the best dog dad to @redforddog.
“You’ve opened my eyes and deepened my heart. You constantly inspire me to dream big and go outside of my comfort zone. Every day is an adventure with you and I can’t wait to explore more of the world together (when we can). I love you so much…”