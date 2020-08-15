Actress Katherine Kelly splits from husband Ryan Clark after seven years of marriage

Kelly met Clark in 2011 and married him two years later
By Sarah Rendell
15:50pm, Sat 15 Aug 2020
Former Coronation Street actress Katherine Kelly has confirmed her split from husband of seven years Ryan Clark.

The couple, who met in 2011, have two daughters together Orla, six, and Rose, three.

"Katherine and Ryan have made the difficult decision to separate," a spokesperson for the couple told The Sun.

“Their children are their top priority and they will continue to co-parent as good friends.”

Kelly also starred in Liar, Mr Selfridge and Happy Valley.

