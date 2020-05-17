ABBA's Waterloo crowned best Eurovision song of all time by television viewers
Abba's iconic Waterloo has been crowned the greatest Eurovision song of all time.
During a special programme titled Eurovision: Come Together, the hit which saw the group crowned champions in 1974 beat the likes of Gina G and Bucks Fizz to take the ultimate prize on the night that this year's competition should have taken place.
The 2020 contest, which was due to take place in Rotterdam was cancelled in March because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic so fans were instead provided with a bumper shortlist from which to choose their all-time favourite.
Waterloo, which topped the UK charts after taking the crown in Brighton in 1974, went on to sell just short of six million copies and rocketed the Swedish foursome to global stardom.
Speaking on Saturday night, band member Bjorn Ulvaeus said it was ‘hard to believe’ that this performance was where their journey really began.
Second place was awarded to Austria's 2014 winner Conchita Wurst with her entry Rise Like A Phoenix, while Euphoria by Sweden's Loreen came third.