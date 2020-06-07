Celebrity Gogglebox has issued an apology to Eamonn Holmes after what he desribed as an ’idotic and cruel’ edit.

The 60 year-old was furious with producers for showing him joking after a scene on BBC’s series Ambulance, instead of the showing viewers the clip of him discussing his father’s death.

The This Morning host said on Twitter: “In reply to a number of complaints.... I am hurt beyond belief that @C4Gogglebox chose not to use me talking about my Father dying from a Heart Attack at the side of a road and replace it with a funny story following a young lad giving his Father CPR . Idiotic and cruel edit.”

After he explained himself he thanked those viewers who supported him, adding: "Thank you everyone for seeing what happened tonight. Just awful that it did and that I have had to explain."

The Channel 4 show have since apologised in a statement on Twitter and wrote: "We have apologised to Eamonn over what happened in this week's episode. We understand and respect Eamonn's feelings on such a deeply personal story.

“We have taken the decision to edit the episode for future repeats and All4. We look forward to working with Eamonn and Ruth for the rest of the series.”

Holmes in response said: "For those who judged me wrongly. I think it's important you read this. It was a bad edit and we move on with what should be a fun experience on what is almost always a very entertaining programme. Thank you @C4Gogglebox."