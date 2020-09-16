Cardi B files for divorce from husband Offset after three years of marriage amid ‘cheating' claims
US rapper Cardi B has filed for divorce from her husband Offset, labelling their marriage of three years ‘irretrievably broken’.
The 27 year-old married the Migos singer, 28, in a secret ceremony in September 2017 and they have a two-year-old daughter together called Kulture.
Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, made the filing on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia. The pair are yet to publicly announce their split.
According to the file, Cardi B is asking for ‘primary physical custody’ of Kulture and that Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, contributes to her ‘support and maintenance’.
The file also adds that their marriage is ‘irretrievably broken’ and that there are ‘no prospects for reconciliation’.
A divorce hearing has been set for November 4.
Cardi B, who has made successful hits including WAP, Bodak Yellow and I Like It, announced her split from the rapper in 2018 amid cheating claims, but managed to work things out.
The source added: "She's really tried for the last two years and has tried to forgive him. It's been hard for her since the last cheating scandal and there have been rumours of him being unfaithful again.
“He has been pleading with her that he hasn't, but many girls have come forward with claims. She had enough and decided to file.”