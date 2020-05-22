Cadbury settles long-standing debate over where to keep chocolate bars - larder or fridge?

The chocolate giants have settled the debate - (Copyright DPA/PA Images)
By Georgie Heath
11:13am, Fri 22 May 2020
There are certain debates that can divide families, end friendships and scupper relationships - smooth v crunchy peanut butter, jam first or cream first on scones and ’to dunk or not to dunk’ a biscuit in a cuppa.

But for chocolate fans, global giant Cadbury has revealed the answer to the big question of where to keep your favourite bars - cupboard or fridge?

And it’s not good news for ’team fridge’.

A twitter user called Bruno asked Cadbury Australia to put an end to the debate.

He wrote: "Yo @CadburyAU ... what's the definitive ruling on chocolate storage? Fridge or room temp?"

Responding directly, the chocolate company replied: "Chocolate should always be stored in a slightly cool, dry, dark place such as cupboard or pantry at temperatures less than 21°C to ensure the quality isn't compromised."

Despite hearing the words directly from the horse’s mouth, chocaholics remained sceptical.

One wrote: ’Request denied’, while another added ’guess we'll just have to agree to disagree @CadburyAU’.

