Cadbury settles long-standing debate over where to keep chocolate bars - larder or fridge?
There are certain debates that can divide families, end friendships and scupper relationships - smooth v crunchy peanut butter, jam first or cream first on scones and ’to dunk or not to dunk’ a biscuit in a cuppa.
But for chocolate fans, global giant Cadbury has revealed the answer to the big question of where to keep your favourite bars - cupboard or fridge?
And it’s not good news for ’team fridge’.
A twitter user called Bruno asked Cadbury Australia to put an end to the debate.
He wrote: "Yo @CadburyAU ... what's the definitive ruling on chocolate storage? Fridge or room temp?"
Responding directly, the chocolate company replied: "Chocolate should always be stored in a slightly cool, dry, dark place such as cupboard or pantry at temperatures less than 21°C to ensure the quality isn't compromised."
Despite hearing the words directly from the horse’s mouth, chocaholics remained sceptical.
One wrote: ’Request denied’, while another added ’guess we'll just have to agree to disagree @CadburyAU’.