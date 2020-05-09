Britney Spears surprises fans with new - and very different - cover photo for her 2016 album Glory

Britney Spears has released a new cover photo for her 2016 album (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
13:23pm, Sat 09 May 2020
Britney Spears has surprised fans with a new cover to her 2016 album Glory after it shot to No 1 on iTunes this week.

The 38 year-old singer celebrated the news with a new cover photographed by Dave LaChappelle.

She wrote on Instagram: “You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen !!!! Couldn't have done it without you all.”

The original album cover for Glory in 2016 (Twitter: @descolonizado)

Earlier she had posted: “Hi guys, so I'll tell you I just figured out that Glory went to number one on the iTunes charts. I have no idea what happened.

“Because of you I'm having the best day ever.”