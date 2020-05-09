Britney Spears has surprised fans with a new cover to her 2016 album Glory after it shot to No 1 on iTunes this week.

The 38 year-old singer celebrated the news with a new cover photographed by Dave LaChappelle.

She wrote on Instagram: “You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen !!!! Couldn't have done it without you all.”

The original album cover for Glory in 2016 (Twitter: @descolonizado)

Earlier she had posted: “Hi guys, so I'll tell you I just figured out that Glory went to number one on the iTunes charts. I have no idea what happened.