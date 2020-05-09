Britney Spears surprises fans with new - and very different - cover photo for her 2016 album Glory
13:23pm, Sat 09 May 2020
Britney Spears has surprised fans with a new cover to her 2016 album Glory after it shot to No 1 on iTunes this week.
The 38 year-old singer celebrated the news with a new cover photographed by Dave LaChappelle.
She wrote on Instagram: “You asked for a new Glory cover and since it went to number one we had to make it happen !!!! Couldn't have done it without you all.”
Earlier she had posted: “Hi guys, so I'll tell you I just figured out that Glory went to number one on the iTunes charts. I have no idea what happened.
“Because of you I'm having the best day ever.”