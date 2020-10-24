British sports presenter Clare Balding reveals she’s lost 90 per cent of her hearing
12:40pm, Sat 24 Oct 2020
Sports presenter Clare Balding has revealed she has lost 90 per cent of her hearing.
The six-time Olympic Games broadcaster admits that her hearing has got so bad that she ends up unintentionally shouting at her wife Alice Arnold.
Balding, 49, spoke on an upcoming episode of Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable, which is a panel show where stars confess their most shameful moments.
Balding said: "I really need to get my ears done. I’m at about ten per cent and I guess the rest.
“My wife keeps saying to me, ‘Stop shouting!’ because I’m clearly over-projecting because I can’t hear myself.”