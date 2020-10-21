British singer Jessie J confirms she’s single following split from Channing Tatum
Jessie J and Channing Tatum appear to have split up as she confirmed she’s single in an Instagram post.
The 32 year-old British singer began dating the US actor in 2018 and appeared to be in quarantine together in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jessie J has now addressed her relationship with Tatum, 40, for the first time in a video dancing to her millions of fans.
She wrote: "What my pupils are actually doing while I calmly stare at you trying to get a quick read on your energy... Single life in a pandemic is.
“It’s supposed to be funny. So don’t get serious Sally in the comments. Sorry if your name is Sally and you aren’t serious.”
It is not the first time the pair have parted ways as reports claimed they had split up in December 2019.
At the time a source told People: "There wasn't any drama. They just decided to part ways.
"Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don't really align. They had a fun relationship, but it just didn't work out.”
The couple then appeared to get back together a month later.