Social media has been divided today over the sacking of Tottenham managers Karen Hills and Juan Amaros.

Spurs released a statement at midday which announced that the pair had been ‘relieved of their duties with immediate effect’, a decision which comes one year to the day since Mauricio Pochettino was sacked from his role as the men’s boss.

Hills had coached the north London side since 2009, with Amaros joining two years later as they guided the Lilywhites from the fifth tier to the Women’s Super League.

But no wins from the first seven league games of the season spelled the end for them both.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the news.

Hills and Amoros have been relieved of their duties with Spurs just two points above the relegation zone (NurPhoto/PA Images)

One said: "Ouch. This feels harsh after getting the team in the WSL from amateur level. Especially after only losing on pens to that lot down the road last night.

"Plus they had a load of new signings to integrate into the team, which takes time. Good luck Karen and Juan."

And another added: "Please say this is a joke @JuanC_Amoros @hillsyk5.

"I’m so upset I’m actually crying this is so unfair you 2 have done so much for this team you will be sadly missed and I hope you both go to a team who appreciate you both."

And another user said: "Not a good decision and good luck to both of them x."

But others felt it was the right time for Hills and Amaros to depart the club after a poor start to the 2020-21 season.

One said: "They were phenomenal in our rise to the FAWSL , but the journey had to end. The team has slightly regressed over this season and Relegation is not an option this year."

Another commented: "Appreciate what they’ve achieved, but sadly couldn’t take them higher or more importantly keep us in top league.

"Everyone else had strengthened and we didn’t. Alex Morgan is short term and even that is not match fit, and you need more of the same around her. Look what mufc did."

And a third added: "They have done the best job Spurs woman’s Co-manager as best as they can over the years but I think this season tell its toll that this woman’s time now it needs a new face and a new voice so I wish Karen Hills and juan Amoros good luck in there future."

Meanwhile, one fan saw the funny side of the pair being sacked one year after Pochettino, saying: "Looool pochs one year anniversary."

Already a number of Spurs fans were having their say on who they want to be the new manager of the team.

One called for the club to ‘bring in a female Mourinho’, while another simply posted a picture of former US national team coach and two-time World Cup winner Jill Ellis alongside the caption ‘Do it’.

Ellis wore a Spurs jacket when she attended the north London Derby against Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year.

She was being touted by many as the successor to England boss Phil Neville next summer, but the FA decided instead to go with The Netherlands’ manager Sarinaa Wiegman.