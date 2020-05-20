Brad Pitt surprises Missouri State University graduates with special shout-out
Brad Pitt has surprised Missouri State University graduates with a special shout-out.
The 56 year-old actor sent a heartwarming message to the graduating class of 2020 in a video posted to the college social media channels.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic students will not be graduating traditionally with in-person ceremonies.
And in the recorded video he said: "Hi everyone, Brad here from quarantine with a shout-out to the graduating class of Missouri State University!
"It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but know we're rooting for you. Our money's on you to make this world a better place. And we wish you all the best in your future endeavors.
“You did it, you made it! Enjoy, congrats again, and think big!”
Pitt himself didn’t attend the university, but it is located in Springfield where he grew up.