Australian rapper Iggy Azalea reveals she’s single and shares first photo of baby son Onyx
Iggy Azalea Instagram
Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has confirmed she’s single as she shared a photo of her son for the first time.
The 30 year-old gave birth in April and has now revealed Onyx’s face in an Instagram post.
After months of speculation if Azalea and her boyfriend and rapper Playboi Carti are together, she has now confirmed her relationship status.
However, she has never confirmed who the father of her newborn is.
She wrote in an Instagram story to her 13.9 million followers: "What I mean last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship.
“You lost a real 1… People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone. One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That s**t don’t eat y’all up inside.”
She began dating Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, in 2018.
Azalea is best known for songs ‘Fancy,’ Started,' and ‘Black Widow.'